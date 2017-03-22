Millicom, Airtel merge in Ghana to become number two player
Ghana's third and fourth largest mobile operators on Friday announced their intention to merge to become the market's number two player. Millicom and Bharti Airtel will combine their Ghanaian businesses, which use the Tigo and Airtel brands respectively, to create an operator serving more than a quarter of the country's mobile subscribers Ghana's third and fourth largest mobile operators on Friday announced their intention to merge to become the market's number two player.
