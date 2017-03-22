Millicom, Airtel merge in Ghana to be...

Millicom, Airtel merge in Ghana to become number two player

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Total Telecom

Ghana's third and fourth largest mobile operators on Friday announced their intention to merge to become the market's number two player. Millicom and Bharti Airtel will combine their Ghanaian businesses, which use the Tigo and Airtel brands respectively, to create an operator serving more than a quarter of the country's mobile subscribers Ghana's third and fourth largest mobile operators on Friday announced their intention to merge to become the market's number two player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Total Telecom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC