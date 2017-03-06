Mbongwana Star rocket their Congolese electro-rumba-rock into a wild guitar-shredding future

That's Lingala for "change," a concept at the core of the Congolese band Mbongwana Star's music. Hailing from Kinshasa, the Congo's capital city and home to a dynamic and richly varied music scene, Mbongwana Star formed in 2013 to create a new sound that combines traditional Congolese rumba and soukous genres with a rocking, futuristic electro-funk.

