Link About It: Andy Rementer's New Zine: Good Morning

One of Cool Hunting's favorite artists, Andy Rementer, has released a new zine full of classic colorful illustrations in his signature style, though, with substantial use of dark shadows-an effect he has been playing with more recently. Printed in an edition of 200, the 32-page zine is $10 and spilling over with interesting characters.

