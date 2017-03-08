Link About It: Andy Rementer's New Zine: Good Morning
One of Cool Hunting's favorite artists, Andy Rementer, has released a new zine full of classic colorful illustrations in his signature style, though, with substantial use of dark shadows-an effect he has been playing with more recently. Printed in an edition of 200, the 32-page zine is $10 and spilling over with interesting characters.
Read more at Cool Hunting.
