Lawyer: Congolese refugee accused of ...

Lawyer: Congolese refugee accused of murdering 64-year-old woman has mental issues

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Congolese refugee accused of killing a 64-year-old fellow refugee will undergo a mental health exam to determine if he's competent to go to trial, his lawyer said today. Award Kabayiza, 24, was a refugee who fled the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo to be resettled in Syracuse within a small Congolese community, said defense lawyer Ralph Cognetti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC