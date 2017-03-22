Kisoro LC5 chairperson apologises to ...

Kisoro LC5 chairperson apologises to councillors

KISORO. Kisoro District chairman Abel Bizimana has apologised to district councillors over reports that he linked them to M23, a rebel group fighting the Democratic Republic of Congo government.

