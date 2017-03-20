InDesign: Keyboard Shortcuts to Clear...

InDesign: Keyboard Shortcuts to Clear Overrides and Apply Paragraph Style

How can i set up a keyboard shortcut to "Apply, Clear Overrides". Reaching for the mouse all the time for this is throwing me off! While there isn't a way to apply a paragraph style and clear overrides in a single keyboard shortcut, you can easily assign and use two shortcuts-one for Clear Overrides and one to apply a specific style.

Chicago, IL

