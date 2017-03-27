In Maine, A Common Language Connects French Canadians, African Immigrants
In Lewiston, Maine, more people than ever are showing up at the Franco Center for La Rencontre, a monthly luncheon that encourages French conversation. Of the 200 people who come to break bread together, most are Lewiston natives who are older and white.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
