ICC set for first monetary awards to war crimes victims

ICC set for first monetary awards to war crimes victims

New Vision

Lawyers for the victims have set out a detailed list of the possible reparations due, pricing everything from the loss of a cow or a hen. Judges at the International Criminal Court are expected on Friday to unveil the first compensation awards to victims of war crimes, with lawyers estimating a 2003 attack on a Congolese village caused $16.4 million in damage.

Chicago, IL

