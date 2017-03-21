ICC poised to make first awards to wa...

ICC poised to make first awards to war crimes' victims

11 hrs ago

Friday's order for reparations for 304 victims of former Congolese warlord Germain Katanga is set to be a landmark step for the world's only permanent war crimes court. Judges at the International Criminal Court may Friday award the tribunal's first monetary sums to victims of war crimes, with lawyers estimating some $16.4 million in damages were caused by a 2003 attack on a Congolese village.

Chicago, IL

