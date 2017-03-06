High-grade cobalt discovery in South ...

High-grade cobalt discovery in South Australia

The discovery of high-grade cobalt at an exploration site in South Australia has come when prices for the precious metal have soared to record highs amid a supply shortage. Archer Exploration recently identified the cobalt in six drill holes at its Polinga Project on the Eyre Peninsula, where the company was analysing samples from previous manganese exploration.

