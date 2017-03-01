Great Lakes region terrorism experts ...

Great Lakes region terrorism experts meet to combat increasing trend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Monitor

The director counter terrorism, Mr John Ndungutse , meets fellow counter terrorism police bosses from great lakes region at Entebbe earlier today. Photo by Anthony Wesaka Speaking at the same workshop, the director of counter terrorism in Uganda, Mr John Ndungutse as a host, warned his fellow counter terrorism experts of how Eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo is headed to being a training hub for terrorists if not checked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC