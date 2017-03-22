Glencore Paid Gertler Firm $100 Milli...

Glencore Paid Gertler Firm $100 Million Congo Funds, Group Says

Glencore Plc paid more than $100 million previously owed to the Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining business to a company controlled by billionaire investor Dan Gertler, according to advocacy group Global Witness. It's the first time the value of the payments made to Gertler have been made public, after London-based Global Witness reported in November that government-owned Gecamines signed over its royalties from the Kamoto copper project in southeastern Congo to Gertler in January 2015.

