Ghanaian peacekeepers in DR Congo mark Independence Day

Ghana's Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo , His Excellency Joseph Annim, has charged the Ghanaian peacekeepers to keep the Flag of Ghana aloft. HE Joseph Annim was speaking as the special guest of honour at Ghana's 60th Independence Anniversary celebration organised by MONUSCO GHANBATT 13, the Ghanaian peacekeeping contiggent in that country, at Incal Complex in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on Monday 6 March 2017.

Chicago, IL

