FEATURE-Rural women lead fight agains...

FEATURE-Rural women lead fight against infant mortality in DR Congo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

A s a nurse in rural Democratic Republic of Congo where health facilities are scarce and patients often arrive too late for treatment, Jeanne Empunda is used to dealing with child deaths. But since becoming head nurse at Athenee clinic when it opened in 2013 in the western province of Kongo Central, Empunda has not recorded a single child death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC