DRC Opposition leader's body to return home after weeks of wrangling
President Joseph Kabila has called on the Rassemblement to choose a replacement for Tshisekedi, who would then present three candidates for the post of prime minister. The body of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is to be repatriated next week, several weeks after his death, his party said Wednesday, raising hopes of a restart of talks on a deal to end the political crisis.
