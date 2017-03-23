DR Congo: UN, partners need urgent ai...

DR Congo: UN, partners need urgent aid for over 370,000 displaced in south-east province

Yesterday Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Mar 23 : Intercommunal violence in south-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, a top United Nations aid official in the country has said, warning that the current response is being outstripped by the needs. Unless peaceful coexistence is fully restored between the two communities, humanitarian needs will continue to spiral out of control, said the Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , Mamadou Diallo, wrapping up a three-day visit to the region on 20 March.

Chicago, IL

