DR Congo police accuse rebels of killing 39 officers1 hour ago

Congolese national police accused rebels of massacring 39 of their officers in the violence-wracked Kasai region. The victims were killed in an "ambush" early Friday and buried in a mass grave by supporters of late militia leader Kamwina Nsapu around 75 kilometres north of Tshikapa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region, a police spokesman said.

