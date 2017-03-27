DR Congo police accuse rebels of kill...

DR Congo police accuse rebels of killing 39 officers1 hour ago

17 hrs ago

Congolese national police accused rebels of massacring 39 of their officers in the violence-wracked Kasai region. The victims were killed in an "ambush" early Friday and buried in a mass grave by supporters of late militia leader Kamwina Nsapu around 75 kilometres north of Tshikapa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai region, a police spokesman said.

Chicago, IL

