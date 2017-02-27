Democratic Republic of the Congo defence and security forces...
Defence and security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo used excessive, disproportionate and at times lethal force to prevent and contain demonstrations in December 2016, a UN report published today has found. According to the report by the UN Joint Human Rights Office of MONUSCO , at least 40 people, including five women and two children, were killed between 15 and 31 December 2016 across several cities of the DRC, among them Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Boma and Matadi.
