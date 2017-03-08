Cops refuses to accept memorandum fro...

Cops refuses to accept memorandum from anti-xeno marchers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Iol.co.za

Members of the Coalition Civic Against Xenophobia were unsuccessful in their efforts to deliver a memorandum at the Union Buildings on Thursday, after police refused to accept it citing that there was no one to receive the memorandum. The police explained to the organisers of the march that no one was available to receive the memorandum because their march was declared illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC