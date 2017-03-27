Congolese police fire bullets, tear g...

Congolese police fire bullets, tear gas to disperse opposition supporters

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Congolese police fired bullets into the air and launched tear gas canisters to try to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Kinshasa on Tuesday, after talks between the opposition and President Joseph Kabila's government fizzled out. Supporters of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress , chant slogans outside the party headquarters in the Limete municipality of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 28, 2017.

Chicago, IL

