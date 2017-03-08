Congolese army rescues 100 children f...

Congolese army rescues 100 children from militia

Wednesday Mar 8

The Congolese army has freed about 100 children who had been kept as prisoners by a militia operating in the centre of the country, the UN mission to Congo said Wednesday. The children, aged between 4 and 16, were freed by the army as it clashed with the Kamwena Nsapu militia between December 2016 and February 2017.

Chicago, IL

