Congo war crimes victims awarded US$250 by ICC

In its first such decision, the International Criminal Court on Friday awarded US$250 dollars as "symbolic" damages to each victim of a former Congolese warlord, a sum swiftly dismissed as meaningless by those who lost homes and loved ones in a militia attack on their village 14 years ago. The order was a landmark step for the tribunal, set up in 2002 to prosecute the world's worst atrocities, marking the first time it has awarded individual reparations and placed monetary values on the harm caused by such crimes.

