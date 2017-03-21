Congo soldiers arrested for alleged role in February massacre
The charges stem from a massacre of unarmed civilians in the Kasai-Central Province in February that was recorded and widely shared [NYT report] on social media. Congolese military auditor general Joseph Ponde Isambwa said that all seven arrested soldiers were members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC.
