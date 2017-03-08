Congo risks 50 pct drop in power output due to low rainfall
Power production in Democratic Republic of Congo could fall by nearly half in the next dry season as scarce rainfall has left the Congo River at its lowest level in more than a century, the state generating company said on Wednesday. In a country dependent on hydropower for nearly all its electricity, the shortfall would affect the dominant copper industry and other businesses.
