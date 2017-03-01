Congo opposition party expels top off...

Congo opposition party expels top official in sign of infighting

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party said it expelled one of its leaders on Saturday amid infighting that weakens its effort to force President Joseph Kabila to stick to a deal to step down after an election this year. The Union for Democracy and Social Progress said it dismissed deputy secretary-general Bruno Tshibala for contesting the designation of successors to veteran leader Etienne Tshisekedi, who died last month.

