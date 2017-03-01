Congo opposition party expels top official in sign of infighting

Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party said it expelled one of its leaders on Saturday amid infighting that weakens its effort to force President Joseph Kabila to stick to a deal to step down after an election this year. The Union for Democracy and Social Progress said it dismissed deputy secretary-general Bruno Tshibala for contesting the designation of successors to veteran leader Etienne Tshisekedi, who died last month.

