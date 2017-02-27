Congo-Kinshasa: Plantation Firm Financed By UK Aid Accused of Breaking Promise to Help Workers
Vancouver - Palm oil company majority-owned by British government found to be paying workers below minimum wage and providing abysmal housing One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed. A Thomson Reuters Foundation expose in 2014 showed how development funds from European taxpayers helped rescue loss-making Canada-listed Feronia that manages about 105,000 hectares of land in the Democratic Republic of Congo .
