Congo-Kinshasa: ICC Orders DRC Warlord to Compensate Victims

In a first, the International Criminal Court has ordered the convicted warlord Germain Katanga to pay damages to his victims. The reparations are for 297 victims of an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2003.

