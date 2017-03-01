Congo-Kinshasa: Civilians Fleeing Eastern DR Congo Clashes
A fresh refugee crisis could erupt in the Great Lakes Region as clashes between Democratic Republic of Congo government forces and suspected rebels herald renewed fighting in the troubled eastern part of the country. There have been noticeable movements of people from DR Congo into Uganda and Rwanda, with many fearing that fighting will escalate.
