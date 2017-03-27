Congo finds 2 Caucasian bodies in are...

Congo finds 2 Caucasian bodies in area where UN experts lost

In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2006 file photo, UN troops seen on patrol in the city of Kinshasa, Congo. Congo's government says the bodies of two Caucasians and a Congolese have been found in the Central Kasai region where two U.N. experts and their colleagues recently disappeared.

