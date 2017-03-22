.com | Mining workers from France, Tanzania kidnapped in DRC

.com | Mining workers from France, Ta...

A local official says five workers have been kidnapped from a gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including two from France and one from Tanzania. Kabambare administrator Balthazar Hemedi Kabemba said on Thursday that two Congolese also were abducted overnight from Banro Mining Corp.'s Namoya mine.

