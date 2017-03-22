.com | Late DRC opposition leader's son named as successor
Cape Town The Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition coalition has reportedly named the son of its late leader Etienne Tshisekedi to succeed him. According to BBC , Felix Tshisekedi was chosen to replace his late father by nine opposition groupings which are challenging President Joseph Kabila.
