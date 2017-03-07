.com | EU warns DRC of more sanctions

The European Union on Monday warned the Democratic Republic of Congo it faces more EU sanctions if political and military leaders block a deal with the opposition on the country's future. European Union foreign ministers discussed DRC amid growing frustration with President Joseph Kabila's refusal to stand aside at the end of his term late last year.

