.com | DRC tribal rebellion: What we know

SA is set to appear before the ICC over its failure to arrest Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, and President Robert Mugabe has reportedly approved a hike in traffic fines. Kinshasa - Beheadings, mass graves, kidnapped foreigners, child soldiers: a tribal insurrection in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region has killed hundreds of people and risks further destabilising the fragile central government.

