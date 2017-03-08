CAPS United vs TP Mazembe: Final Afri...

CAPS United vs TP Mazembe: Final Africa Champions League results today

Zimbabwe Africa Champions League representative CAPS United held five time continental champions Tout Puissant Mazembe to a 1-1 draw in a CAF Champions League first leg tie played today at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. The Green Machine scored in the first 44 seconds of the match when Abbas Amidu's shot made a slight deflection to go in.

Chicago, IL

