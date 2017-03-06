Boscoagababekiita 162x162

The ALMA Awards for Excellence towards the fight against malaria were awarded to Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo , Ethiopia, Swaziland and Uganda for their impact on malaria incidence and mortality. By Bosco Agaba Bekiita At the 28th African Union Summit last month, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance honored eight African countries that have shown commitment and innovation in the fight against the Malaria.

