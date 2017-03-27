Bodies found in Congo likely those of...

Bodies found in Congo likely those of U.N. officials: missing man's father

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two bodies have been found in central Democratic Republic of Congo and there is a "high probability" they are the remains of United Nations investigators who went missing earlier this month, the father of one of them said on Tuesday. Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen, and Zaida Catalan, of Swedish nationality, disappeared in Congo's Kasai region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC