Bishops warn of a unraveling and chao...

Bishops warn of a unraveling and chaosa in Democratic Republic of Congo

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

Mounting political violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo threatens the country with "unraveling and chaos," the country's Catholic bishops have warned. The DRC bishops, concluding their annual meeting, issued a statement placing responsibility for the bloodshed on both President Joseph Kabila and his political rivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC