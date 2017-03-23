Armed Groups Occupy Central African Republic Schools
Children show their drawings to the teacher in a school set in the Mpoko refugee camp near the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 15, 2016. The armed group took over the school little by little.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC