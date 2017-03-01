A look at one Maine refugee's vetting...

A look at one Maine refugee's vetting process

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The number of refugees, asylum seekers and other foreign-born people who settled in Maine last year was the largest in recent years. As President Donald Trump prepares a new effort to restrict immigration - possibly to include what he calls "extreme vetting" of refugees from some countries - we wanted to learn a bit about how refugees are screened and processed before being resettled here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC