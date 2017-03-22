22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with...

22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with M23 rebels27 min ago

Read more: India.com

The Congolese army has said it had killed 20 fighters from the M23 militia group and lost two soldiers in clashes with the rebels since the end of January. General Leon Mushale told reporters yesterday in the eastern city of Goma that a further 25 rebels either were captured or surrendered and that six soldiers had been injured.

Chicago, IL

