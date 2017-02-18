When these refugees shared their loneliness, Maine overwhelmed them with kindness
More than 75 people have reached out to the first refugee family to be relocated to a small town in Maine after learning of their feelings of isolation, in an outpouring of support at a time when the refugee resettlement program has become a hotly debated issue on the national stage. published in early January chronicled the challenges facing the Kaluta family, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as they adjust to life in Thomaston, population 2,781.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC