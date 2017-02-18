When these refugees shared their lone...

When these refugees shared their loneliness, Maine overwhelmed them with kindness

More than 75 people have reached out to the first refugee family to be relocated to a small town in Maine after learning of their feelings of isolation, in an outpouring of support at a time when the refugee resettlement program has become a hotly debated issue on the national stage. published in early January chronicled the challenges facing the Kaluta family, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as they adjust to life in Thomaston, population 2,781.

