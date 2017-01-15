'What I learned from Armenia is the sense of nation'

James Nzinga Nkembo : a politician from Congo, a political scientist by education, has worked with the UN, first, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and later, in Kosovo where he met his future wife Ellada Petrosyan who was also working for the UN infrastructures. James has founded his opposition political party in his country. Now, DRC which is not in the international newsfeed "mainstream" lives a dire political crisis … Essentially, after the dramatic events lasting for decades from Patrice Lumumba anti-colonial liberation movement to Mobutu Sese Seko corrupt dictatorship, this formerly Belgian colony currently is a failed state.

