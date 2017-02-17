US 'deeply concerned' over alleged DR...

US 'deeply concerned' over alleged DR Congo video massacre22 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The United States has said it was "deeply concerned" over a video purporting to show soldiers shooting dead 50 to 100 unarmed civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo. US State Department Acting Spokesman Mark Toner yesterday condemned the video footage released on Saturday which appeared to show armed troops summarily executing civilians, including women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC