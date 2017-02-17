US 'deeply concerned' over alleged DR Congo video massacre22 min ago
The United States has said it was "deeply concerned" over a video purporting to show soldiers shooting dead 50 to 100 unarmed civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo. US State Department Acting Spokesman Mark Toner yesterday condemned the video footage released on Saturday which appeared to show armed troops summarily executing civilians, including women and children.
