UPDATE 1-Battered by low prices, Congo copper output fell 5 pct in 2016
Feb 3 Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's top copper producer, fell by 5 percent on an annual basis in 2016 due to low prices and production cutbacks, the central bank said on Friday. Congo's economy, which depends on its mining and oil sectors for roughly 95 percent of export revenues, mined 986,582 tonnes of the metal during the year, it said in a report.
