UN rights office condemns civilian deaths in Congo

The deadly clashes have been between the Congolese militia, Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , and local forces, known as the Kamuina Nsapu militia, primarily in the region of Dibaya in Kasai Central Province. Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the UN was "deeply concerned" at the reports, highlighting claims that the armed militia has indiscriminately openly fired on local forces, who have spears and machetes, with machine guns and killed approximately 39 unarmed women.

