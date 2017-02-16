UN rights office condemns civilian de...

UN rights office condemns civilian deaths in Congo

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Jurist

The deadly clashes have been between the Congolese militia, Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , and local forces, known as the Kamuina Nsapu militia, primarily in the region of Dibaya in Kasai Central Province. Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the UN was "deeply concerned" at the reports, highlighting claims that the armed militia has indiscriminately openly fired on local forces, who have spears and machetes, with machine guns and killed approximately 39 unarmed women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC