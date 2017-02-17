UN rights chief urges DRC to halt vio...

UN rights chief urges DRC to halt violence against civilians

14 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein [official profile], said the violence is part of a military effort to address the "root causes" of conflict between the government and local militias, but the result has been the unlawful targeting of civilians. In his statement, Zeid said a halt to the escalation in violence is especially necessary now because the conflicts are spilling into provinces that were considered "relatively calm."

Chicago, IL

