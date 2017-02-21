UN envoy and Church leaders in DR Congo condemn attacks against Catholic facilities

From left: head of MONUSCO Maman S. Sidikou, Monsignor Marcel Utembi, Archbishop of Kisangani and President of CENCO, and Monsignor Luis Mariano Montemayor, Apostolic Nuncio in the DRC who issued a joint statement on the attack on churches. Photo: MONUSCO 24 February 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the National Episcopal Conference of Congo, known as CENCO have called for an immediate end to the spate of violent attacks against Catholic facilities in several parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.