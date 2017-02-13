UN and partners launch muliti-year appeal for DR Congo
New York, Feb 14 : The United Nations and humanitarian partners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have appealed for nearly $750 million to aid 6.7 million people this year. It is vital that the world does not forget the urgent and massive humanitarian needs, said Rein Paulsen, Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the country.
