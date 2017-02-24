Uganda holds dozens of fleeing M23 re...

Uganda holds dozens of fleeing M23 rebels after Congo clashes

Uganda is holding dozens of fighters from the M23 rebel group who fled the Democratic Republic of Congo after clashing with troops there this week, the Ugandan military said on Thursday. Richard Karemire, Uganda's military spokesman, told Reuters that 44 M23 fighters were being held at a camp in the southwestern town of Kisoro.

